Newport Implements Parking Ban in Anticipation of Approaching Winter Storm

The City of Newport has declared a mandatory Parking Ban scheduled to be in effect from 9 A.M. until 8 P.M. on Tuesday, February 13th, in anticipation of an approaching winter weather system.

To streamline snow removal efforts, Newport residents are strongly encouraged to utilize free parking options available at the Gateway Center, Mary Street, and Touro Street parking lots during the duration of the storm. Additionally, residents are advised to seek off-street parking in their neighbor’s driveways as an alternative measure to keep vehicles off the roadways.

Apart from safeguarding vehicles from potential damage, the initiative to clear the streets aids the City’s snow plows in operating more efficiently.

Residents should take note of a one-day delay for all trash and recycling collections scheduled between Tuesday and Friday. The Waste Management Transfer Station will remain closed on Tuesday, February 13th, due to the impact of the impending storm.

Motorists are warned that vehicles parked on specific streets within half an hour of the Parking Ban commencement may be subject to towing. The affected streets include Annandale Road, Bellevue Avenue (Kay Street to Bowery St), Bedlow Avenue, Bliss Road, Broadway, Coggeshall Avenue, East Bowery Street, Farewell Street, Friendship Street, Gibbs Avenue, Gould Street, Kay Street, Powell Avenue, Spring Street, Summer Street, Thames Street, Third Street, Warner Street, Washington Street, Washington Square, West Marlboro Street, West Narragansett Avenue, William Street, and Van Zandt Avenue, from J.T. Connell Memorial Road East to Malbone Road.

Once the storm subsides, residents and business owners are reminded to promptly clear sidewalks adjacent to their properties within four hours of the storm’s conclusion. The walkability of Newport is a shared responsibility among all property owners, contributing to the safety and convenience of pedestrians.

