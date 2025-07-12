A couple and their dog are safe after their boat caught fire in Newport Harbor early Saturday morning.

Just after 4:30 a.m., a 911 call came in reporting flames on a vessel moored behind Market Square near the Lobster Bar. Newport Fire crews quickly responded, launching Marine 6 from Perotti Park while Engine 1, Ladder 1, and Rescue 1 headed to the scene.

By the time firefighters arrived, the two adults and their dog had already made a narrow escape—climbing into their small 8-foot dinghy and paddling to safety at Perotti Park. Rescue crews confirmed everyone was safe on shore, but one of the adults needed further popevaluation and was treated by Middletown EMS.

Newport’s Marine 6 got water on the fire just minutes later, and the flames were brought under control by 4:52 a.m. Help was also called in from North Kingstown’s marine unit as a precaution.

According to officials, the couple had been asleep on the boat when they woke up to the smell of smoke. They tried to fight the fire themselves, but it spread too fast. Thankfully, they managed to escape just in time.

The Newport Harbor Master, U.S. Coast Guard, and Sea Tow were all notified and responded to the scene. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but everyone is safe—and that’s what matters most.

