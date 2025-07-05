Fireworks Appear to Spark Overnight Blaze at Braga Park Concession Stand

Fireworks appear to have sparked a fire that damaged the concession stand and public restrooms at Braga Park in the overnight hours on the Fourth of July.

The Newport Fire Department received a 911 call at 12:20 a.m. reporting flames near the park’s building. Crews from Station 1, Engine 5, and Car 2 were dispatched immediately. Engine 1 arrived on scene at 12:25 a.m. and reported an active fire on the exterior corner of the single-story, wood-frame structure.

Firefighters quickly knocked down the exterior flames. Crews forced entry through three doors and discovered that the fire had spread into the building’s second-floor loft. A second hose line was deployed, and ladder crews performed both vertical and horizontal ventilation.

The fire was brought under control by 12:49 a.m. The Fire Marshal arrived shortly after, and the final units cleared the scene by 1:50 a.m.

Investigators believe the fire began in a garbage can located next to the building. Fireworks were found inside the can, and officials suspect they may have ignited the blaze, which then spread to the building’s exterior and into the loft.

No injuries were reported. The structure, which houses Braga Park’s main restroom and concession facilities, sustained fire and smoke damage. The incident remains under investigation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Newport Buzz | Newport, RI (@newportbuzz)

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!