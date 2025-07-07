Fire Breaks Out in Newport Victorian Multifamily Home, Quickly Brought Under Control

A Sunday afternoon fire at a multifamily home on Catherine Street prompted a swift response from multiple fire crews and emergency teams, but was brought under control within 20 minutes, according to Newport Fire Department officials.

The blaze, reported at 12:59 p.m. on July 6, occurred at 12 Catherine Street, a legacy wood-frame Victorian building housing five residential units. Crews from Station 1, Station 2, and Station 5 responded to the scene.

Engine 1 arrived at 1:02 p.m. and reported visible smoke on the delta side of the structure. Firefighters entered through the front (alpha side) and quickly made their way to the second floor where the fire appeared to be centered. Command was established minutes later, and reports confirmed smoke coming from a second-story window and adjacent areas.

The Newport Fire Department requested support from the Navy rapid intervention team, Middletown Fire Department’s rescue unit, and a mutual aid ladder truck. A secondary hose line was deployed to the floor above the fire as crews initiated primary and secondary searches to confirm no one was trapped.

By 1:16 p.m., the fire was declared under control. Firefighters remained on site for several hours to conduct overhaul operations and ensure no hotspots remained, particularly in the affected room and a third-floor apartment.

The Newport Fire Marshal arrived shortly after and began investigating the cause. All occupants were safely evacuated and declined housing assistance from the Red Cross. The Newport Salvation Army provided on-scene rehabilitation support.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

