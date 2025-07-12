Search Suspended for Two Missing Fishermen Off Little Compton

A multi-agency search effort for two missing fishermen off the coast of Little Compton concluded for the day Saturday afternoon, with both men still unaccounted for.

Emergency crews were first called to the scene near Warren’s Point Beach Club around 8 a.m. after receiving reports of two fishermen in distress. According to authorities, the two men—brothers—were fishing on the rocks when one fell into the water. The other jumped in to try and save him. A third person onshore also attempted to help.

The Little Compton Fire Department led the rescue operation, with support from the Tiverton Fire Department, Cranston Fire Department, Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM), and the U.S. Coast Guard. Marine units from Middletown, Newport, and Little Compton joined the effort, conducting both water and land searches throughout the day.

Despite extensive efforts, the fishermen were not found. The search was officially suspended just after 3 p.m., according to the Little Compton Police Department.

Officials have not released the names of the missing men.

