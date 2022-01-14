Newport’s Fire Station No. 1 Sells for $3 Million



Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty and Hogan Associates announced the sale of Fire Station No. 1 at 25 Mill Street in Newport, Rhode Island. This iconic building, located in the heart of downtown, sold for $3,050,000. Michelle Drum and Kate Rooney of Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty represented the sellers. The buyer was represented by Tom Rao of Hogan Associates.

Built in 1885, the fire station has been restored to include functioning barn doors, decorative shingling, oversized windows, brass fire pole, and a 65-foot tall lookout tower, the highest private viewing spot in Newport. With multiple potential uses, the 6,000+ sq. ft. building currently includes an apartment, showroom, office space, and rooftop deck overlooking the harbor and Queen Anne Square area.

Paul Leys, co-owner/broker stated, “The successful sale of this historic fire station, a one-of-a-kind offering, takes uniquely qualified Realtors who understand how to present distinctive properties. It also continues the positive trend in the Newport market from last year’s record-setting numbers.”

“This buyer knew exactly what he wanted – a unique showstopper in Newport’s Historic Hill neighborhood,” said buyer rep, Tom Rao of Hogan Associates. “‘Fire Station No. 1’ struck a cord with him immediately, and the deal came together in a matter of days. As a Historic Hill resident, I was thrilled to be involved in the transfer of this iconic property.”

