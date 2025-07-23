Historic Charm and Modern Refinement — A Turnkey Compound in Newport’s Historic Point District Lists for $2,525,000

12 Poplar Street | Newport, RI | 5 Beds, 6 Full Baths, 1 Half Bath, 3,595 Sq. Ft. | Expansive Landscaped Grounds with Off-Street Parking | Offered by Lauren Mailloux of Our Real Estate for $2,525,000.

Welcome to Poplar Point, a newly renovated coastal retreat offering turnkey luxury in the heart of Newport’s historic Point neighborhood.

Set on an oversized, beautifully landscaped lot, this 5-bedroom, 7-bathroom home unfolds across 3,595 square feet of sun-filled living space. Inside, high ceilings, gleaming hardwood floors, and thoughtfully curated finishes define the interiors, while natural light pours in from every direction.

The open-concept kitchen is a chef’s dream, outfitted with marble countertops, top-of-the-line appliances, and a generous walk-in pantry — ideal for hosting or enjoying everyday rituals in a space designed for both beauty and ease. Living and dining areas flow seamlessly into a desirable first-floor primary suite, complete with a luxurious en-suite bath, custom walk-in closet, and an inviting enclosed front porch.

Upstairs, a grand staircase leads to three additional bedrooms, three full bathrooms, and a second living room. A charming third-floor cupola offers a flexible space — ideal for a guest room, home office, or fitness area.

A separate rear apartment with its own private entrance adds versatility, whether for extended family, guests, or au pair accommodations.

Set on one of the larger lots in The Point, the grounds are a lush oasis with mature gardens, generous off-street parking for multiple vehicles, and ample space for entertaining, relaxing, or simply enjoying the breeze off Newport Harbor.

Steps from the water and a short stroll to downtown, this private compound is a rare opportunity to own in one of Newport’s most beloved enclaves.

