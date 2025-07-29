Mayor Charlie Holder Presents Key to the City to Make-A-Wish Teen

This summer, 15-year-old Isobel from Virginia saw her dream come true when she and her family visited Newport through Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia, in collaboration with Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Isobel, who has a nervous system disorder, wished to explore Newport’s history with her parents and brother. Her trip began with a private meet-and-greet with Newport Mayor Charlie Holder, who presented her with the key to the city.

“The opportunity to meet Isobel and her family was one of the great satisfactions in my role as Mayor of Newport,” said Mayor Holder. “Isobel is an intelligent and charismatic young lady and I have deep admiration for her and how she has handled her challenges. It was great to see the people of Newport open their arms to Isobel and her family to make their visit a most memorable one.”

During her six-day stay, Isobel toured The Breakers, enjoyed afternoon tea at Hotel Viking, and took in a Newport sunset cruise.

“I was honored to witness Isobel receiving the key to Newport from Mayor Holder. It was clear it was very meaningful to Isobel and a moment that will stay with her forever,” said Michael Vieira, Vice President of Advancement for Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

The visit became a true community effort, with local businesses and residents coming together to make the experience unforgettable for Isobel and her family.

Local businesses including The Lobster Shack and Cutie Curls donated to make Isobel’s visit special.

For children like Isobel facing critical illness, a wish fulfilled provides profound joy, renewed strength and resiliency, and lasting hope to keep striving and dreaming for the future.

This summer, Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island is working to grant the wishes of 120 local children between Memorial Day and Labor Day. Learn about how you can help fulfill life-changing wishes during this Summer of Wishes at www.massri.wish.org.

