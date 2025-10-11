Obituary: John Kelchner (1947-2025)

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Dr. John S. Kelchner, DMD, on October 9, 2025. Born in Berwick, Pennsylvania, he was a beloved husband of Susan, esteemed orthodontist, and cherished member of the Portsmouth community.

John carried quite the academic career, attending Berwick High School (Berwick, PA), Bucknell University (Lewisberg, PA), The University of Pennsylvania Dental School (Philadelphia, PA), and The University of Pacific Orthodontic School (San Francisco, CA). He was very proud of his orthodontic practice in Tiverton, Rhode Island.

From the age of 5, John spent wonderful summer vacations on Shickshinny Island on Newboro Lake in the Rideau Canal of Canada. The one acre island had a log cabin built in 1912 and was purchased by his grandfather, Willard Kelchner in the 1940s.

John loved to read history books, especially about Aquidneck Island, his adopted home for 50 years. He enjoyed sitting on the front porch of his home, smoking a cigar, drinking a glass of red wine, and looking at the Sakonnet River. John loved being able to travel and enjoyed the Caribbean Islands. He was fond of world-wide cruises with Cruise West, Vantage, and Viking.

John, with his adoring wife, Susan, of 47 years, loved going to breakfast at Gary’s, Chelsea’s, Tickets, Hungry Monkey, and Franklin Spa. They would follow breakfast with a ride around Ocean Drive where they would check on the Osprey Nests. Even though John was not born on Aquidneck Island, he came to know and love Ocean Drive as much as Susan does.

In addition to Susan and his cat, Kismet, John is survived by a brother, sister, several aunts, an uncle, nieces, and many cousins. Uncle John is also survived by his 11 Faerber nieces and nephews, numerous Faerber and Dawley cousins, and in-laws who loved and appreciated him very much. They were a great support to both John and Susan during John’s illness.

John greatly respected and appreciated the dedicated and caring professionals at Newport Hospital Cancer Center, especially his nurse, Jennifer and the entire Newport Hospital staff, especially Tower 2. He was also grateful for the Rhode Island Cancer Institute. John and Susan were very fortunate to have family and friends willing to drive them to Providence for his appointments.

Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, October 15 from 3:00-6:00pm at the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 16 at 11:00am in St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 239 East Main Road, Portsmouth, RI. Burial will follow in the churchyard and a reception will be hosted in the Parish Hall.

In lieu of flowers, John and Susan ask you to make donations to the Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 20 Dr. Marcus Wheatland Blvd, Newport, RI 02840.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!