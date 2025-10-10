Newport Police Investigate Assault On Carey Street That Left 21-Year-Old Critically Injured

A 21-year-old female is in critical condition following an assault Friday morning on Carey Street, according to Newport Police.

Officers responded to a call at approximately 11:30 a.m. on October 10 at 24 Carey Street after reports of a possible assault. When they arrived, officers found the victim in need of immediate medical attention.

The Newport Fire Department transported the victim to Rhode Island Hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

Police said a 21-year-old Newport man has been taken into custody and is being questioned in connection with the incident.

Authorities emphasized that the case appears to be an isolated event and there is no ongoing threat to public safety.

The investigation is ongoing, and police say updates will be released as more information becomes available.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!