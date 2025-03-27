Obituary: Linda A. Rogers (1958-2025)

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Linda A. Rogers, a beloved daughter, sister, mother and friend, who left us on March 24, 2025. Born on December 2, 1958, in Newport, RI, Linda’s strength and courage inspired everyone she met.

Linda graduated from Middletown High School, Class of ’77, and continued to take part in organizing many class reunions. Linda proudly spent nearly 20 years at Blount Fine Foods, where she was a loyal and dedicated force. Linda was also a life long member of the Quahog Chapter Camping Club. Linda’s dedication and passion was evident in everything she did.

Linda was an avid lover of escape rooms, plays, and musicals, especially The Wizard of Oz and all things Harry Potter. She cherished her many trips to Atlantic City, Salem, MA, Largo, FL and numerous other locations creating lasting memories with family and friends. Above all, Linda adored her family. She leaves behind her mother, Alice (Ferreira) Mosher; son, Anthony Rogers (Erin); her sister, Susan Santos (Ricky); her grandchild, Gavin Troupe; nieces and nephews, Amy Alvares (Dimas), Jason Leiser, John Kay (Brittney), Jessica Medellin (Oscar); and great nieces and nephews, Kalie, Lexi and Milo, who will all miss her deeply.

Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Rogers; father, Raymond Mosher; and her nephew, Daniel Huckabone.

Calling hours will be held on March 30, 2025, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Rd., Portsmouth.

A funeral service will be held at Connors Funeral Home on March 31, 2025, at 10:00 AM to honor Linda’s life and legacy. Following the service, Linda will be laid to rest at Newport Memorial Park, 123 Howland Ave, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Linda’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, https://www.stjude.org/

Linda’s spirit and love will live on in the hearts of all who knew her. Please join us in celebrating Linda, and the countless memorable moments she brought into our lives.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

