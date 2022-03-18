Obituary: Mary N. Sheekey (1934 – 2022)

Mary N. Sheekey, of Newport, RI passed away peacefully on March 12, 2022, in Newport surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas J. Sheekey.

Born in Newport on July 8, 1934 to the late Philip C. Nagle and Mary (Mckenna) Nagle.

Mary was a faithful member of St. Augustin’s Church. She embraced the 5th Ward and was very proud of her Irish heritage. Mary was very personable and enjoyed meeting people while she worked various jobs in Newport, working well into her 80s, as probate clerk at Newport City Hall, at La Forge Casino Restaurant, Pit-N-Patio, and Newport Hardware.

She is survived by children Thomas (Cheri) of Jamestown, James, Cathleen, Patrick (Christina) all of Newport. Her grandchildren Caitlin Hebert, Meaghan (Adam) Lester, Shannon Sheekey, Molly (Nick) Felicetti, Christopher Sheekey and Keeley Sheekey. Great grandchildren Tristan, Nora and Thomas, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, Mary is preceded in death by her sons Timothy and Kevin and granddaughter Brielle Sheekey. She was the sister of the late William Nagle of Newport, Elizabeth Bullock of Virginia and the late Cathleen Purdy of Groton, CT.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at St. Augustin’s Church, corner of Carroll & Harrison Avenue, Newport at 10:00 am. Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery, 465 Brown’s Ln, Middletown. Calling hours are respectfully omitted.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the AOH Building Fund, 2 Wellington Avenue, Newport, RI 02840.

