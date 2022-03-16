Court orders Jussie Smollett released from jail pending appeal

Disgraced “Empire” star Jussie Smollett has been released from prison after an appeals court ordered his release during the appeal process. He will have to post a bond of $150,000 before he’s let out of Cook County Jail.

Smollett was sentenced to 150 days in jail and 30 months probation after being convicted of he orchestrating a phony assault in 2019. He was also ordered to pay a $120,000 restitution to the city of Chicago.

At the time Smollett blamed the attack on white Trump supporters wearing MAGA hats. An investigation determined Smollett paid two Nigerian men to perpetrate the assault.

Developing…

