Obituary: William Henry Ethier (1961-2023)

William Henry Ethier, 61 of Portsmouth, Rhode Island passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Saturday, January 14, 2023.

Born August 30, 1961, to Horace Ethier and the late Joan (Hague) Ethier.

Bill graduated from Portsmouth High School with the class of 1979 then went on to pursue his passion, spending 17 years at sea as a commercial fisherman. He returned to land in March of 1996 to join the Portsmouth Fire Department, where he retired as Fire Marshal in April 2019.

Bill is survived by his wife of 33 years Beth, and his children Sarah, Zachary, and Jill, his father Horace and brother Jim and his family. Bill will be missed by his brothers-in-law and their families, cousins, nieces, nephews, their children. He will also be missed by Hazel and Bobo who rarely left his side in the past few months.

Bills family is deeply grateful for the love and support they have received and invite family and friends to celebrate his life Saturday January 21, 2023, from 10AM-1PM for a service and reception at St. Barnabas Church, 1697 East Main Road, Portsmouth, RI 02871.

Bill was active in his community escorting Santa each December around town. We ask anyone wishing to honor Bill’s memory with a donation is encouraged to do so by making a gift to Portsmouth Santa’s Tour, with checks made payable to: Santa’s Tour, 72 Kerr Road, Portsmouth, RI 02871.

