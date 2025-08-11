Obituary: William T. Duba (1927-2025)

Retired Army Colonel William T. “Bill” Duba, 98, formerly of Admiral Kalbfus Rd, died July 27, 2025 at the RI Veterans Home in Bristol, RI. Welcomed in heaven by his beloved wife Elizabeth L. LaFramboise Duba, son William T. Duba, Jr., sister Jean Marie Kilpatrick, brother John G. Duba, father John Duba, and mother Helen Agnes Duba.

Bill graduated from Rogers High School Class of 1945. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II, received his Army commission from Cornell University, and earned an MBA from George Washington University while stationed at the Pentagon.

As an Armored Officer serving in Berlin, Germany (1951), he met and married his dear wife, Betsy.

His Army career included: armored company/battalion command and staff assignments and logistical and administrative staff duties throughout the US, Germany, Korea, Panama, and Vietnam (twice).

Military awards/campaign medals: Legion of Merit, Bronze Star with Oak Leaf Cluster, Army Commendation with Oak Leaf Cluster, Republic of Vietnam Campaign with “60” Device, World War II American Campaign, World War II Army of Occupation, World War II Victory, National Defense Service with Oak Leaf Cluster, Vietnam Service with four Bronze Stars, and the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm.

Post-retirement, Bill returned to Newport to administer a Junior ROTC Program. He was a long-time member of Wanumetonomy Golf & Country Club, B.P.O.E. Elks, and Military Officers Association of America. Bill worshipped at Jesus Saviour Church, was a Eucharistic Minister, and retired fourth-degree Knight of Columbus.

Bill is survived by his son Shawn Oliver (Karen) of Arkansas; daughter Helen Seeds of Virginia; grandsons James Nicely (Susan) and Erik Oliver (Christie); granddaughter Angela Clark (Maurice); ten great-grandchildren; and nieces/nephews.

His Funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 6, 2025 at 10:00 AM at the RI Veterans Home, 480 Metacom Ave, Bristol, RI. Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery, 465 Browns, Ln, Middletown.

Memorial donations may be made to the Duvall Homes, P.O. Box 220036, Glenwood, FL 32722, https://www.duvallhomes.org/donate/.