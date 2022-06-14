Rafa Nadal Academy to offer tennis camps at St. George’s School this July

The Rafa Nadal Academy, announced it renewed its agreement with the Athena group to develop tennis camps in Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island. this summer. Athena has partnered with the leader in tennis programming to bring the Rafa Nadal Academy methodology to both junior players and adults at the state-of the-art facilities of the Roxbury Latin School, Boston, The Hotchkiss School and Sacred Heart, Connecticut and St. George’s School, Newport.

The camps are led by official Rafa Nadal Academy coaches and offer exclusive tennis coaching to boys and girls ages 10 to 18 using the same methodology and training that is used at the Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar in Mallorca, Spain. Adults also have an opportunity to receive coaching in small groups. With the popularity of tennis on the rise and Rafa Nadal’s recent record breaking grand slam victory creating headlines, the summer is the perfect time for aspiring young players to improve their game.

“We are delighted to continue our partnership with Athena and to bring our methodology to American players and support the growth of U.S. tennis. We look forward to reaching young players in Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island and helping to support their development both on and off the court. We hope they like the experience and that we can welcome them in Mallorca in the future “. Said Maribel Nadal, Head of Marketing at the Rafa Nadal Academy.

“We saw first-hand how well received the the Rafa Nadal Academy camp was last summer. Players got access to a different type of training and the feedback was incredibly positive,” said Marta Ramos, President of Athena. “We are excited to expand our partnership with the Rafa Nadal Academy and bring this exciting camp to young players across the Northeast.”

Space on this summer’s camps is limited and available on a first come first served basis.

The Rafa Nadal Academy tennis camp will offer two sessions at St. George’s School in Middletown. July 11th – July 16th & July 18th – July 23rd

For more information please visit: https://athena.rafanadalacademycamps.com/

