Reed & Whitehouse Announce $250,000 Citizenship and Integration Grant for Genesis Center

In an effort to assist immigrants on their path to citizenship, U.S. Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse today announced that Genesis Center is receiving a $250,000 federal grant from the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) Office of Citizenship.

The federal funds will expand Genesis Center’s citizenship preparation services available to lawful permanent residents and those with a pathway to lawful permanent residency.

Based in Providence, Genesis Center is a multi-service organization offering a full range of services to immigrants, refugees and low-income families. Founded in 1982, Genesis Center now serves over 1,000 students annually from nearly 40 countries. Genesis offers day and evening adult education classes at its facility and offsite at local businesses. Classes are designed to fit the changing needs of motivated adult learners.

“The Genesis Center does outstanding work helping people on their path to becoming American citizens. This federal funding will help the Genesis Center continue their important mission and promote prospective citizens’ integration into American society and civic life. It will enhance citizenship-preparation classes, offerings, and support services and help us build a stronger community,” said Senator Reed, a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

“The Genesis Center provides life-changing support to refugees and immigrants on their path to becoming American citizens. This federal funding will strengthen and expand the Genesis Center’s existing citizenship preparation services, and help build a more diverse and inclusive community,” said Senator Whitehouse.

“We are excited to have been awarded this grant that will allow us to plan, develop, and implement innovative approaches to helping our Rhode Island residents on their path to U.S. Citizenship through an integrated model that includes essential components of everyday life, such as financial coaching and digital literacy. This award is a continuation of our mission to provide the highest quality education, job training and support services to people of diverse cultures so that they may achieve economic independence and participate fully in society,” said Shannon Carroll, President and CEO of Genesis Center.

The Genesis Center is one of 65 organizations nationwide to receive a competitive Citizenship and Integration Grants from USCIS this fiscal year.

There are approximately 9.2 million legal permanent residents nationwide who meet the eligibility requirement to apply for U.S. citizenship.

