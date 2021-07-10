RIP Patricia Jane McGann

Patricia Jane McGann, 71, of Stoughton, MA, passed away February 17, 2021, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton, MA after a brief illness.

Born October 21, 1949, in Newport, RI, she was a daughter of the late John and Rose (Hein) McGann. She was the third child of six. Patty grew up in Newport and was educated in the Newport school system. After graduation, she began her professional life as a licensed Realtor with the Century 21 TREND Agency. She quickly became a popular and top selling agent. Patty earned a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in social work from Rhode Island College, School of Social Work. She was a founding director and CEO of Lighthouse for Youth, a non-profit residential program for struggling teenagers. During Patty’s tenure as CEO of Lighthouse for Youth the Board of Directors recognized her for her inspirational leadership in improving the lives of teens.

Patty is survived by her daughter, Nicole Erickson and grandson, Nicholas Erickson, both of Tallahassee, FL, her four sisters, Mary McGann, Barbara McGann, Denise McGann, and Deborah Ripley.

A private burial was held at St. Columba Cemetery in Middletown. A memorial will be held later in the summer.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Covenant House, Times Square Station, P.O. Box 731 New York, NY 10108-0900, or by visiting www.covenanthouse.org.

Arrangements are by the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home. For more information and online condolences, please visit www.oneillhayes.com.

