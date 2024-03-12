Senators Reed and Whitehouse Cosponsor Time Off to Vote Act Ahead of November Elections

In anticipation of the upcoming November elections where millions of Americans will cast their ballots for the nation’s leaders, Senators Jack Reed (D-RI) and Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), alongside Senator Mazie K. Hirono (D-HI) and several colleagues, have introduced the Time Off to Vote Act. This legislation seeks to alleviate the financial burden faced by individuals needing to take time off work to participate in the democratic process.

The proposed Time Off to Vote Act mandates that upon request, employers must grant at least two consecutive hours of paid leave for employees to vote in federal elections. This time can be utilized for voting at polling stations, returning mail-in ballots, or engaging in other voting-related activities, such as assisting others or rectifying ballot issues.

At present, there exists no federal law requiring employers to provide time off for voting, leading to a varied landscape of regulations across states. The Time Off to Vote Act aims to standardize voting leave policies for federal elections across all fifty states.

Senator Hirono emphasized the significance of voting as a cornerstone of democracy, stating that every eligible voter deserves the opportunity to make their voice heard. Senator Reed, who has previously advocated for expanding federal Election Day, sees the proposed legislation as a means to bolster voter turnout, especially among underrepresented communities.

Echoing these sentiments, Senator Whitehouse stressed the importance of ensuring that no American is forced to choose between earning a paycheck and exercising their right to vote.

Citing a poll by Ipsos, which found that approximately 10 percent of eligible voters cited work-related constraints as a reason for not voting, proponents of the Time Off to Vote Act argue that the legislation would address this issue and facilitate broader civic engagement.

The Time Off to Vote Act has garnered support from a wide array of organizations, including the AFL-CIO, ACLU, and American Federation of Teachers, among others.

While half of U.S. states currently have laws mandating various forms of time off for voting, states like Rhode Island lack specific regulations. Despite this, individual businesses retain the prerogative to offer paid time off for voting.

Companion legislation has been introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives by Representative Matt Cartwright (D-PA), signaling a bipartisan effort to ensure that all Americans can participate in the democratic process without facing undue financial hardship.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

