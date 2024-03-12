Rebecca Mayer of Compass Sells Moses Brown Colonial for $1,550,000

Compass proudly announces the sale of 153 Morris Avenue in Providence for $1,550,000. Rebecca Mayer, of Compass Providence, represented the buyer in this transaction.

Situated in the coveted Moses Brown area of the East Side, this exquisite Colonial residence boasts five bedrooms and three full bathrooms alongside two half baths spread across a sprawling 3,100 square feet of living space. Abundant natural light floods the interiors while the expansive outdoor area offers a serene retreat, encapsulating the quintessential East Side lifestyle.

Expressing her delight, Rebecca Mayer remarked, “I’m thrilled to welcome another family relocating to Providence from out-of-state. The immaculate condition of this home, combined with its unparalleled proximity to work and school, makes it an ideal fit for my clients.”

In 2023 alone, Rebecca guided 25 clients through the intricate buying and selling processes, culminating in over $15 million in sales volume. With a stellar track record dating back to 2000, Rebecca has consistently maintained a dominant presence in the Rhode Island real estate market, with a cumulative closed sales volume exceeding $275 million.

