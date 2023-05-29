Three juveniles injured in building collapse at The Bells on Ocean Drive

There was an incident Monday afternoon at The Bells abandoned mansion stable in Brenton Point State Park on Newport’s Ocean Drive that resulted in three juveniles hospitalized.

Three boys were injured when one climbed on the roof of a dilapidated building that once was a stable at Brenton State Park in Newport at 3:55 PM today. A section of the roof collapsed under the boy’s weight, causing both the boy and a slab of concrete about two feet by four feet to fall about 25 feet onto two other boys who were inside the building

Newport Police Department and Newport Fire Department were dispatched for a structure collapse and possible entrapment.

After arrival by first responders, three juveniles were removed from the collapse with injuries. Two juveniles (15 & 16 years-old) were transported to Hasbro Children’s Hospital by rescue. One juvenile (16 years-old) was transported by helicopter to Rhode Island Hospital.

A fourth boy (12) was treated for minor injuries at the scene and released to his parents.

Exact injuries are unknown at this time and there are no other reported injuries.

This incident is still active and under investigation.

