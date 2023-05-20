Travel + Leisure Names Rhode Island One of 11 Best Places in The World to Travel in July

Travel + Leisure Magazine has named Rhode Island one of the 11 Best Places to Travel in July! in the world!

Here’s what they had to say about Little Rhody:

The smallest state is gorgeous in summer thanks to nearly 400 miles of coastline. The town of Westerly on Rhode Island’s southernmost tip is known for beaches, concerts, boating, and outdoor activities. This year, Bemelmans Gallery at the Ocean House celebrates the work of author and illustrator Ludwig Bemelman, creator of the Madeline series. Art is part of the experience at the five-star resort, and self-guided tours of the expansive collection are available for guests. In Providence, the annual WaterFire events illuminate three rivers downtown with more than 80 sparkling bonfires. Stay at the luxury boutique hotel The Beatrice, The Graduate Providence, or the Renaissance Providence Downtown Hotel. In Newport, enjoy seaside views and Gilded Age mansions, including the iconic Vanderbilt mansion, The Breakers, and stay at the elegant Chanler at Cliff Walk.

Rhode Island was joined by such beautiful destinations as Croatia, Québec, San Diego, and Alaska.

Here’s our take:

Wondering where to go, what to do, where to shop, where to dine, and where to stay when you’re in Newport, RI? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

This is five generations of insider knowledge and decades of experience.

Here are our Newport, RI Insider Tips

Eat:

If you’re looking for some great spots to dine, we recommend hitting up local favorites such as The Clarke Cooke House, Tavern on Broadway with their Buck-A-Shuck Wednesdays, The Fifth Element, Gastro Beach Pub and Vieste for the best Italian food in Newport.

Looking for a great breakfast? Obviously our recommendation is IHOP on West Main Road.

Could we interest you in a lobster roll? The Easton’s Beach Snack Bar serves up Newport’s best twin lobster rolls for $23.97.

The Newport Lobster Shack is your spot for fresh seafood served at off-the-boat prices!

Party:

The party never stops at Tavern on Broadway, Clarke Cooke House, The Deck, Malt, The Fifth Element, Smugglers, and Fastnet.

Vino Wine Bar (attached to Vieste) has live music every Friday, and Saturday at 7:00pm

Dress for success:

Newport’s former First Lady Deborah Winthrop owns the premier women’s boutique on Aquidneck Island with hip and chic clothing, bra sized swimwear and a the largest selection of lingerie around. Deborah and her staff are all expert bra fitters. The right bra will make you look and feel 10 years younger and 10lbs lighter!! Swing by and see for yourself.

Want to realize your inner Queen? Head to Bellevue Avenue and visit X&O Boutique for luxury women’s wear with unique and classic collections from Milan to Miami.

Get in Shape:

Pulse Newport is an award winning interval training focused bootcamp style gym offering HIIT, Spin, Bootcamp and Barre classes at two different locations. Elite Memberships include everything they offer. They have over a dozen certified, amazing trainers ready to give you the best workout in Newport.

Open Gym, Peloton Treadmill, Stairmasters, Barre Studio & Classes, HIIT Studio & Classes, Rowing Classes, Spin Classes, Infrared Sauna, Personal Training, Stretching Area, Dumbells to 110 lbs, Member Challenges, Body Composition Analysis, FitCamp Weight Loss Lean Muscle Building Program.

Need a mechanic?

Check out our friends at Dwyer’s Point Garage and Kent’s, they’re HONEST, reliable, affordable, dependable, and quick.

Looking to buy a home in Newport, RI?

Get in touch with our friends at Lila Delman | Compass – Local Legacy… International Reach Since 1964

55 years ago, Lila Delman was not afraid to do things differently. Raising a family and running her own real estate company since 1964, Lila lived and loved history, teaching her children about architecture with the buildings around their Narragansett home.

As real estate developers began tearing down the Gilded Age mansions, Lila took preservation efforts into her own hands— dragging a stone Pelican statue from the demolished Dunemere Estate, and saving a series of antique chandeliers. Her unique vision set her apart and put a dream in motion.That aspiration, the company she built and the artifacts she saved became part of the legacy that thrives to this day.

For the last two decades, former owners John Hodnett, Pamela Delman-Hodnett, and the late Melanie Delman have transformed their third-generation family business into the first name in Rhode Island luxury real estate with an unparalleled network. Shaped by its home in the smallest state in the country, Lila Delman Compass remains independently owned and independently minded, with a diverse team of local experts who are committed to their customers, their community, and its history. With offices along the beaches of Narragansett, Newport, Jamestown, Watch Hill, Little Compton and Block Island to Providence’s South Main Street, Lila Delman Compass has Rhode Island covered, from the Coast to the Capital.

Looking for an Interior Designer?

Our friends at Franklin & Company will take great care of you. Franklin & Company does interior design, residential design, renovations, and property management with the most stellar reputation around town.

