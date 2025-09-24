Coast Guard Castle Hill Crew Rescues Mariner in Distress off Brenton Reef

A quick response from U.S. Coast Guard Station Castle Hill saved a mariner in distress near Brenton Reef on Tuesday.

Officials said the crew launched a 45-foot Response Boat–Medium after receiving a call about a vessel drifting toward breaking seas. Within 15 minutes, they located the disabled boat and safely recovered the man on board, who was showing signs of hypothermia.

The mariner was transported back to Station Castle Hill, where Newport Fire Department personnel were waiting to provide medical care.

“Outstanding work by the crew in carrying out the Coast Guard’s lifesaving mission,” the station said in a statement.

The Coast Guard reminded boaters to monitor weather conditions and ensure their vessels are properly outfitted with survival gear, especially as colder months set in.

Mariners are urged to keep safety equipment on hand, including life jackets, radios, and emergency supplies, to help crews respond quickly when emergencies occur.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!