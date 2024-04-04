Tickets Available for the 2024 Newport Flower Show at Rosecliff

Tickets for The Newport Flower Show, one of the most-anticipated events of the Newport summer season, will be available to the public starting Friday, April 5. New England’s premier flower show is made possible by the ongoing support of longtime Presenting Sponsor Bartlett Tree Experts.

Generous support also comes from Garden Sponsor R.P. Marzilli and the following sponsors: Ala von Auersperg, Atria Senior Living, BankNewport, Coca-Cola, National Trust Insurance Services, Proven Winners: The #1 Plant Brand, and Taste Design Inc.

For information and to purchase tickets, go to www.newportmansions.org/events/the-newport-flower-show-at-home.

This year’s show, June 21-23, marks its return to Rosecliff after a one-year sojourn to Marble House with the theme “At Home.” The displays will celebrate the variety of florals and horticulture that we enjoy in our own homes, showcasing the relationship between flowers and the homes they beautify.

“During last year’s Flower Show, Rosecliff was closed for extensive restoration work, which we completed later that summer,” said Trudy Coxe, CEO and Executive Director of The Preservation Society of Newport County, which organizes the show. “Now Rosecliff looks fabulous with its exterior gleaming, a new ballroom floor, a refurbished back terrace, restored statuary and fountains, and much more. It will once again make the ideal setting for this wonderful event.”

The popular Botanical Arts division will include artists’ interpretations of items found in many homes: dolls, picture frames, the family dog and more. As always, the show will include dozens of floral designs and hundreds of horticultural specimens, all competing for awards from the Newport Flower Show Committee’s discerning judges.

The oceanside back lawn of Rosecliff will feature a Marketplace of shops offering a variety of floral and plant options, home decor items and fashions.

As always, the Opening Night Reception on Friday, June 21, will be a great way to kick off Newport’s summer season. A special ticket is required.

Special features for Flower Show ticket holders this year will include:

• A beautiful series of garden displays on the back lawn, centered on a large wildflower orchard designed by R.P. Marzilli Landscape Professionals and complemented by sustainable landscape installations by Roger Williams Park Botanical Center, What Cheer Flower Farm, Norman Bird Sanctuary and Green Animals Topiary Garden.

• Free lectures twice daily by Lucy Hunter, award-winning landscape designer and author of “The Flower Hunter: Creating a Floral Love Story Inspired by the Landscape.” A special ticket will be available for the lecture plus a copy of the book to be signed by the author.

• A “palais du poulet” – upscale chicken coop – complete with planted green roof, live chickens of exotic breeds and artwork created by Newport grade-schoolers.

• Summer flowers courtesy of Proven Winners filling the front courtyard to overflowing.

• A floral vignette created by students from Bristol County Agricultural High School in Dighton, Massachusetts.

• An installation of “My Favorite Plants” from some of Newport’s professional estate gardeners.

Anyone who wishes to submit an entry for the Flower Show Horticulture Division is encouraged to see the rules and guidelines at www.newportmansions.org/events/the-newport-flower-show-at-home.

Now in its 28th year, The Newport Flower Show is one of The Preservation Society of Newport County’s premier annual events. All proceeds from the show are dedicated to the ongoing restoration and preservation of the Preservation Society’s 88 acres of gardens and landscapes.

