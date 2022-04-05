Tiger Woods says he’s playing in the 2022 Masters and he thinks he can win!!!

Tiger Woods said Tuesday that he’s playing in The Masters! “As of right now I feel like I am going to play,” Woods said.

“I can hit it just fine,” he told reporters Tuesday. “I don’t have any qualms about what I can do physically from a golf standpoint.”

And he thinks he can win it!

Tiger Woods believes he can win a sixth Green Jacket this week. #themasters pic.twitter.com/WHjD4BcOcx — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 5, 2022

“It’s the walking that is the hard part,” Woods said. “This is not normally an easy walk to begin with. Now, given the condition that my leg is in, it gets even more difficult. You know, 72 holes is a long road, and it’s going to be a tough challenge, and it’s a challenge that I’m up for.”

It’s going to be fun to have him back! Golf just isn’t same without him.

