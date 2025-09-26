Tiverton High to Forfeit Remainder of Varsity Football Season

Tiverton High School’s varsity football team will not play the remainder of its regular season after injuries and low participation left the Tigers unable to safely compete, school officials announced Friday.

Superintendent Christopher Haskins said the decision followed weeks of concern. After a 49-0 loss in the opener, Tiverton forfeited its second game when only 12 players were available. Though the roster lists 25 athletes, several are sidelined by injuries, and 16 are freshmen or sophomores.

“Given these circumstances, continuing to compete at the varsity level would not be responsible or safe at this time,” Haskins said in a statement.

The junior varsity team will complete its schedule, and opposing schools may fill the canceled varsity slots with non-league games or JV matchups.

Haskins said the district is hopeful Tiverton can still take the field for its traditional Thanksgiving Day rivalry game against Rogers High School.

“We remain committed to supporting our football program and ensuring its long-term sustainability,” Haskins said. “We look forward to returning to varsity competition in the 2026 season with a stronger, healthier roster.”