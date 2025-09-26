Obituary: Antonio Walker (1974-2025)

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Antonio Lamar “Asti” Walker, who departed this life on September 21, 2025, at the age of 51. Antonio was born on March 21, 1974. Son of Ruby Lee Walker of Mississippi.

Antonio was the loving fiancé of Melanie Pacheco of Portsmouth, Beloved father of Antonio Walker Jr. and his wife Jasmine and Lon Walker of Middletown, Airiana and Ava Frye, of West Kingston, and his step-children Michael and Kyla Archer of Portsmouth. Brother of Chazz Walker and uncle of Chazzie McCallum, Armani Chavis, Unique Chavis, and also survived by several great-nieces and nephews.

Antonio will be remembered for his kindness, wisdom, and commitment to those he loved. His loving nature and genuine smile left a lasting impression on everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, September 28th from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth. A celebration of Antonio’s life will be held on Monday. September 29th at 10:00 am at Connnors Funeral Home Portsmouth, RI. Followed by a burial in the Middletown Four Corners Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to join us in celebrating his life and honoring his legacy.

In this difficult time, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to all who have been a part of Antonio’s life, and we invite you to join us in commemorating a remarkable man who will be dearly missed.