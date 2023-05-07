Here are the most read and talked about stories on Newport Buzz this week.
10)
Sean Kenney’s Nature Connects Made with LEGO® Bricks Coming to Green Animals Topiary Garden
9)
8)
Biden’s Offshore Wind Push Faces New Headwind — Massive Turbines Breaking Down
7)
6)
5)
House of the Week: Portsmouth Waterfront Retreat offered for $3,395,000
4)
Atlantic Shark Institute License Plate Shatters Charity Record – More Than 2,700 Plates Ordered So Far!
3)
2)
Advisory Board Recommends Changes To “Middletown Center” Plans
1)
Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!