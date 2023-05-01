Sean Kenney’s Nature Connects Made with LEGO® Bricks Coming to Green Animals Topiary Garden

Sean Kenney’s Nature Connects Made with LEGO® Bricks, an award-winning and record-breaking exhibition that uses beautiful works of art made from simple toy blocks to explore animal endangerment, the balance of ecosystems, and mankind’s relationship with nature, is coming to Green Animals Topiary Garden from May 26 through September 10.

A total of 14 sculptures will be exhibited at Green Animals, which is in Portsmouth, R.I. Sean Kenney’s Bonsai Tree will be displayed inside the Welcome Center at The Breakers in Newport.

“We are so excited to bring this exhibition to Rhode Island this summer,” said Trudy Coxe, CEO and Executive Director of The Preservation Society of Newport County, which owns the topiary garden. “This is the only northeastern location for Nature Connects in 2023, and we know Green Animals will provide the perfect backdrop for an exhibition that explores so many aspects of the natural world. We cannot wait to see how visitors react to these remarkable and unique displays.”

Produced by Imagine Exhibitions, Nature Connects depicts important topics that the New York artist, Sean Kenney, holds dear, from protecting an animals’ habitat, to planting a garden, or using a bike instead of a car.

Nature Connects further shows that just as LEGO pieces interconnect, everything in nature is interconnected in a delicate balance. The narratives, along with the intricate displays, also explore the importance of conservation, the balance of ecosystems, predator/prey relationships, and the relationships between humankind and the natural world. The exhibition allows visitors to appreciate both nature and the sculptures as something beautiful, and inspires them to go home and create something wonderful themselves.

Tom Zaller, CEO of Imagine Exhibitions, said: “Imagine Exhibitions is proud to partner with Sean Kenney to bring the creative vision of Nature Connects to Green Animals Topiary Garden. The messages in the exhibition about our connection to nature are beautifully presented and effectively weaved into the story in the hopes of inspiring visitors to think more about mankind’s impact on the greater world around us.”

Green Animals will be closed May 22-25 to accommodate setup. The exhibition is scheduled to open May 26. Come explore the beauty and wonder of Sean Kenney’s Nature Connects Made with LEGO® Bricks, open daily to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for a limited engagement through September 10. Tickets are available at https://www.newportmansions.org/events/sean-kenneys-nature-connects/

Sponsors for this exhibition include Carol & David Bazarsky, BankNewport, National Trust Insurance Services, Discover Newport, Casey’s Oil & Propane, Donovan & Sons, Inc., Grande Masonry, T.J. Brown Landscape Contractor, Inc., Charter Books, Dr. Brian Melzian and Shamrock Electric.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

