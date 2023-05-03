Belly to play Fort Adams in October

BIG new from Belly, Newport’s twice grammy nominated favorite alt rockers who graced the cover of Rolling Stone.

Hello everyone- we are really, really excited to announce we’ll be playing a few shows in October! Belly’s first shows in……. 5 years!? These will likely be our only shows for 2023, so mark your calendars. Hopefully we’ll be able to do some more sometime in ’24…. In the meantime, we’re working on some new music.

Sunday, October 1st Fort Adams State Park Newport, RI

Thursday, October 5th The Paradise Boston, MA

Friday, October 6th The Gramercy New York, NY

Tickets for the Paradise show are already on sale- you can purchase here. (enter pre-sale code VINYL)

Ticketing details for Newport and NYC coming pending.

See you all soon!