‘Good Burger 2’ is filming in Rhode Island

The Rhode Island Film & TV Office officially announced Tuesday that production has begun on Good Burger 2, an all-new original movie sequel to the iconic ’90s feature film based on the sketch from the comedy series All That. The highly anticipated sequel to the beloved classic comedy Good Burger will follow Dexter Reed (Kenan Thompson) and original cashier, Ed (Kel Mitchell), as they reunite in the present day at fast-food restaurant Good Burger with a hilarious new group of employees. The Nickelodeon Studios and Paramount+ movie is scheduled to commence filming May 18, 2023 in various locations across the Ocean State.

The 1997 classic feature film Good Burger follows teenager, Dexter Reed and his cashier co-worker, Ed, who try to save the burger chain restaurant they work at after a new burger chain restaurant opens across the street and threatens to put them out of business. In the sequel, Dexter Reed is down on his luck after another one of his inventions fails. Ed happily welcomes Dexter back to the Good Burger fast-food restaurant and gives him his old job back. While working with a zany new group of employees, Dex devises a plan to get back on his feet but unfortunately puts the fate of Good Burger at risk once again. With a number of recognizable cameos anticipated, audience members will surely hear the iconic line of dialogue, “Welcome to Good Burger, home of the Good Burger…Can I take your order?.”

Good Burger 2 will be produced by Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell. It will be penned by Kevin Kopelow & Heath Seifert (“All That”, “Good Burger”) who will also serve as executive producers, along with John Ryan Jr. from Artists for Artists. Phil Traill (“The Middle,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “Single Drunk Female”) will direct. James III (“Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan,” “All That”) has also been engaged as a writer. Production of the movie for Nickelodeon Studios is overseen by Shauna Phelan and Zack Olin, Co-Heads of Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Live-Action. Brittany Cope serves as Nickelodeon’s Executive in Charge of Production.

