House of the Week: Portsmouth Waterfront Retreat offered for $3,395,000

$3,395,000 – 3 bedrooms – 4.5 bathrooms – 3,610 sqft – Offered by Alexandra Thursby of Lila Delman Compass.

128 Thayer Drive, Portsmouth, RI.

UNASSUMING AND EXCEPTIONAL WATERFRONT RETREAT.

This generously sized cape cod has been thoughtfully renovated throughout to create dreamlike waterfront living. Imagine waking up to breathtaking views and ending your day with an incredible sunset. All rooms face the west towards the water: a first floor primary bedroom suite, a second floor primary bedroom suite, a third bedroom with a designated bathroom, office, great room, family room, dining room, kitchen, and finished patio level space with office and bathroom.

This home is sure to attract guests and family members near and far. The great room with cathedral ceilings and a wall of glass facing the water leading to wraparound decks is ideal for entertaining a large group, quietly enjoying your coffee, or just relaxing as you gaze out at the activity along Narragansett Bay. A family room with cathedral ceilings and floor to ceiling stone fireplace off the kitchen is a cozy and inviting place to relax before and after dinner. The kitchen is a cooks delight with Thermador appliances, an island that seats 5, and windows facing the bay. (Listing includes 1/5 of lot 35 of plat 97; a 0.34 acre waterfront parcel) Conveniently located 1 hour from Boston and 20 minutes from Newport, this home is ideal for year round or seasonal living.

