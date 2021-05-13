Two historic Rhode Island lighthouses are being given away for free!

The Federal Government is giving away Beavertail Lighthouse in Jamestown and Watch Hill Lighthouse in Westerly, including the surrounding land and buildings, after deciding that they are no longer needed by the Coast Guard.

The historic 64-foot granite Beavertail Lighthouse faces south toward the Rhode Island Sound and the exit of Narragansett Bay.

The original lighthouse on the Property was constructed in 1749 and was burned down by British Soldiers leaving the Newport area in 1779. The foundation remains onsite. The current lighthouse was constructed in 1856 along with 6 ancillary structures totaling 5,171 square feet.

The lighthouse was listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 1977.

Watch Hill Lighthouse Tower was built in 1855 and is a contributing resource of the Watch Hill Historic District, which is listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

This 45-foot lighthouse tower is a three-story, square rock-face granite block tower, with a cast-iron and glass lantern on top. It is attached to the keepers dwelling, which is a two-story brick structure, built in 1935. There is also an oil house built in 1855-1856, a brick signal house (early 20th century), and a garage/workshop built in 1939.

The Property consists of 4.5 acres and is on a peninsula and is accessible from the mainland by Lighthouse Road. It is an active aid to navigation operated by the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG).

Pursuant to the National Historic Lighthouse Preservation Act of 2000,4 U.S.C § 305102 et. seq (NHLPA) (NHLPA), these properties are now being made available at no cost to eligible entities defined as:

Federal agencies

State and local agencies

Non-profit corporations

Educational agencies or community development organizations for educational

Park, recreational, cultural, or historic preservation purposes

Any eligible entity with an interest in acquiring the property for a use consistent with the purposes stated above should submit a letter of interest to the address below within 60 (sixty) days from the date of this notice.

Letters of interest should include:

Name of property

Name of eligible entity

Point of contact, title, address, phone and email

Non-profit agencies must provide a copy of their state-certified articles of incorporation before the end of the 60-day Notice period.

Eligible entities which submit a letter of interest will be sent an application from the United States Department of the Interior, National Park Service (NPS) and given an opportunity to inspect the Property. Building inspectors and/or contractors may accompany the applicant on the inspection. The application is due within 90 days from the date of the site inspection.

The NPS will review all applications submitted and may recommend a steward to receive the Property. If a recommendation is made, the General Services Administration (GSA) will complete the conveyance to the selected steward with a Quitclaim Deed. Pursuant to Section 309 of the NHLPA, the Property will be sold if it is not transferred to a public body or non-profit organization.

Letters of interest should be directed to:

U.S. General Services Administration

Real Property Utilization and Disposal Division

10 Causeway Street – 11th Floor

Boston, MA 02222

Attention: Anthony Barbati (anthony.barbati@gsa.gov)

The marketing and sales effort is being handled by GSA’s New England Region Real Property Utilization and Disposal Division. The division provides realty services to federal agencies throughout the region, as well as in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

