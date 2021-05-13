(BREAKING) CDC Says Vaccinated People Can Go Without Masks Indoors And Outdoors

The CDC on Thursday announced in updated public health guidance that vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks in all group settings both indoors and outdoors or physically distance, indoors or outdoors in most circumstances.

Masks will still be required in health-care settings, at businesses that requires them and on airplanes and other forms of public transportation.

A person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after the last dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. That gives their immune system enough time to develop antibodies against the virus.

According to new CDC guidance, fully vaccinated people can stop wearing masks in most settings. To find a vaccine near you go to https://t.co/S2DQV6MlBv. pic.twitter.com/gN6GL5YJ3t — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 13, 2021

