Newport’s Tree & Open Space Commission to Host Park Workshop

The Newport Tree and Open Space Commission will be hosting a special public workshop on Wednesday, February 8th, from 5 – 6 p.m. to discuss community policing efforts in Newport’s Public Parks.

The workshop, which will be held in the Friends Room at the Newport Library, follows up on a recommendation in a 2022 Park Safety Report that the Commission submitted to the City Council following a months-long process of research and public meetings.

The report covers a range of topics, including park rules and regulations, police engagement, lighting and much more. The Feb. 8th workshop will focus on the role of community policing in fostering park safety and enjoyment.

The Newport Police Department was the first department in the State to implement the philosophy of Community Policing back in 1989 and since then has received national acclaim for its approaches to problem solving strategies and programming.

The Tree and Open Space Commission is hoping to explore how community policing practices can be used across the City’s network of over 30 parks, playgrounds, and open spaces.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!