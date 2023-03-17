Newport Residents Invited to Public Meetings to Learn More About New Electricity Program

Newport residents interested in learning more about the City’s new electricity Community Choice Aggregation (CCA) program are being encouraged to attend any of a series of upcoming virtual and in-person information sessions.

The meetings, which are being hosted by representatives from the City’s CCA consultant, Good Energy, are slated to kick off on Tuesday, March 21st with a virtual discussion at 7:30 p.m. with the Green Energy Consumers Alliance, a local non-profit that helps bring renewable energy projects to New England. A second virtual session will follow on Thursday, March 23rd at noon. Both sessions are open to the public and registration is available on the program website, NewportCommunityElectricity.com.

City Councilors will also hear a presentation on the program as part of a special workshop scheduled for 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22nd at Newport City Hall. For those unable to attend, livestreaming and on-demand viewing will be available through the City’s website at www.CityofNewport.com/TV.

Finally, on Tuesday, March 28th, another community meeting is scheduled at Innovate Newport, located at 513 Broadway, beginning at 6 p.m. Parking is available on-site and all are welcome to attend.

For more information about Newport Community Electricity, please be sure to visit www.NewportCommunityElectricity.com

