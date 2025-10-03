WaterFire Providence to Light Up Downtown in Partnership with Gloria Gemma Foundation

WaterFire Providence will host a full lighting on Saturday, Oct. 4, in collaboration with the Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation as part of the annual Flames of Hope celebration.

The evening begins at 5:30 p.m. with vendor streets and onshore programming. The bonfires on the river will be lit shortly after sunset at 6:22 p.m., continuing until 11 p.m.

“The Gloria Gemma Foundation has proudly partnered with WaterFire Providence on the Flames of Hope celebration for the past 20 years,” said Bryan Sawyer, Chief Operating Officer of the Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation. “Each year, we look forward to this event because it not only reflects the mission of Gloria Gemma but also embodies what WaterFire is about—creating a sense of community and bringing people together.”

The night will feature a dramatic procession of lighting boats and a Torch Procession during the Illuminations of Life Ceremony, accompanied by a performance from The State Ballet of Rhode Island and a moving walk of 150 breast cancer survivors from the State House to Waterplace Park Basin.

Visitors can enjoy the WaterFire Marketplace, local food trucks, artists’ vendors, and live entertainment throughout downtown. Highlights include glass-blowing demonstrations, an acoustic performance by singer-songwriter Jacob Frezza, fire-spinning shows by Cirque de Light, and the return of the Starry, Starry Night installation at Memorial Park.

Additional programming will spotlight local organizations and businesses, including the Rhode Island Latino Cancer Association, Space2Thrive, Aquidneck Harvest Company, and Johnson & Wales University.

The WaterFire Circle membership tent, Paint & Sip fundraiser at Providence Place Mall, and volunteer-led walking tours will offer more ways to experience the city’s signature event.

More details and the full season schedule are available at waterfire.org/schedule.

