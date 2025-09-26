WaterFire Providence Hosts Annual FireBall Gala Oct. 16 at WaterFire Arts Center

WaterFire Providence will host its 9th annual FireBall Gala on Thursday, Oct. 16, at the WaterFire Arts Center, bringing together more than 400 guests for a night of art, community, and celebration.

This year’s theme, Phoenix Rising, highlights transformation and resilience as the organization enters a new chapter.

“FireBall is always a glorious evening where we thank our many donors, partners, and sponsors while we celebrate some of our community’s greatest leaders,” said Barnaby Evans, WaterFire Providence’s executive artistic director. “Your support helps ensure that WaterFire will remain a crucial part of Providence for years to come.”

The evening will feature a red-carpet welcome, a seated dinner by Russell Morin Catering & Events, live performances, and the presentation of the 2025 FireBall Impact Awards. A dessert party with a DJ and dancing will close out the night. Guests are encouraged to dress Black Tie Optional with a “Feathers and Flames” flair.

Performances will include storytelling, live music, dance, and pop-up glow shows by the Rhode Island Black Storytellers, Cirque de Light, Revolve Dance Project, and others.

This year’s honorees are Malcolm G. Chase III and Family, Cortney Nicolato, J.L. “Lynn” Singleton, and Valerie Tutson, recognized for their impact and dedication to the Rhode Island community.

Tickets are $175 for the Gala (7–10 p.m.) and $325 for the VIP Reception & Gala (6–10 p.m.). Sales end Oct. 9 or when sold out. Proceeds directly support WaterFire’s public art installations and community programs.

Event details:

📅 Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025

📍 WaterFire Arts Center, 475 Valley Street, Providence

🎟 Tickets: waterfire.org/fireball

