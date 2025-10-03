From Walpole to the Bronx: Cam Schlittler Leads Yankees Over Red Sox

Rookie right-hander Cam Schlittler struck out 12 and fired eight shutout innings as the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 4-0 Thursday night in Game 3 of the American League Wild Card Series. With the win, New York advanced to face the AL East champion Toronto Blue Jays in the Division Series.

Schlittler, a 24-year-old from Walpole, Mass., grew up a Red Sox fan but dominated his hometown team in his postseason debut. Making just his 15th big-league appearance, he set a Yankees rookie playoff record for strikeouts, allowing only five singles and no walks on 107 pitches. His 11 fastballs clocked at 100 mph or higher were more than any Yankees pitcher had ever thrown in a postseason game since pitch tracking began in 2008.

Boston rookie Connelly Early, 23, matched him early but faltered in the fourth. The Yankees capitalized on two misplays and a string of singles to plate four runs. Cody Bellinger’s bloop double dropped between three fielders to start the rally, and Amed Rosario, Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Anthony Volpe all delivered hits. A costly error by first baseman Nathaniel Lowe allowed two more runs to score.

Ryan McMahon’s acrobatic catch on a Jarren Duran foul pop — tumbling into Boston’s dugout and emerging unscathed — highlighted the Yankees’ defensive effort. Reliever David Bednar closed out the ninth to secure the shutout.

The Yankees, who dropped Game 1 before bouncing back to win Games 2 and 3, became the first team to lose an opener and advance under the current playoff format. They now hold a 14-13 postseason edge over their longtime rivals.

Game 1 of the AL Division Series against Toronto is set for Saturday at Rogers Centre.

