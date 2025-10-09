What She’s Having: When the Air Turns Crisp, These Women Pour the Fall Magic!

Ooooooh October…pass me the bourbon and my coziest hoodie and LFG. It’s the season of film fests and street fairs, hearty braises and roasted everything. It’s “locals’ summer” this time of year, but IYKYK. Our fall visitors are savvier, stealthier, and they’ve come at exactly the right time for an autumnal beverage.

Put down those Hugos and Aperol spritzes and put yourself in the hands of one of three of Newport’s most badass, beautiful, and talented women ‘tenders. It’s time to switch it up, and Chelsea, Amanda, and Anita are down to show you the way.

While my first instinct in the fall is to dive into brown booze, Chelsea Smith of Tavern on Broadway had other plans for me. Famed for her carefully crafted Margaritas of the Month, each devised with her own house-made syrups, spices, and fresh juices, she decided to stick to her specialty. It would be an understatement to say I was skeptical of the Pumpkin Espresso Margarita, but equally so to say it slayed. This cocktail was so unlikely that I am baffled as to how it was that good.

“It’s like a pumpkin pie spiced iced coffee,” she said. “It has tequila, triple sec, and just a touch of lime, nitro brew espresso, and (my homemade) pumpkin pie spice simple syrup.”

Topped with softly whipped, pumpkin pie spiced cream and a sprinkle of cinnamon, served on the rocks, the cocktail is smooth as silk, the lime and triple sec undiscernible, somehow softening any cloying sweetness you might expect from the syrup. And for all its pumpkin love, no pumpkins were harmed in the making of this drink. “It’s all in the spices,” she said.

Though Smith loves this sipper with dessert, I’m feeling it for football Sunday, since Tavern’s NFL/Red Zone package is locked in for the season. I’m pairing it with a plate of Tavern’s Thai Peanut or Sweet Chili wings (well done, please) or Fig and Goat Cheese pizza. And if the Pumpkin Espresso Marg doesn’t float your boat, Smith’s Marg of the Month for October is Cinnamon, Rosemary, and Apple. Oh hey, fall.

The Quencher, too, has NFL Ticket and Red Zone on tap this season, adding to their already bustling lineup of bands, comedy, family-friendly events, and that hearty roadside Italian menu. “I’m excited for our second winter,” said bartender Amanda Peloquin of the tucked-away, locally loved spot. “We’re ready to level up and just kill it this year.”

The cocktail she mixed up for me took a sharp turn from pumpkins, riding that cozy fall vibe but keeping it fresh. The Quencher’s Autumn Blackberry Cooler is a smoky, fruity blend of Evan Williams bourbon, Ramazzotti Rosato (a bitter Italian amaro with hibiscus and orange overtones), Luxardo maraschino liqueur, a bit of blackberry purée, and fresh lime juice, topped with a fat, juicy, fresh blackberry.

Don’t let the pretty pink drink fool you. The tangy blackberry and bitter amaro act as foils for the liqueur and the smoky-sweet bourbon for a flavor that’s not overly sweet. It’s warming and juicy at once, without pushing your palate toward winter too soon. Put this cooler together with a Quencher pizza, like the new Butternut Bianco Pie, topped with roasted butternut squash, ricotta, mozzarella, arugula, and sea salt, or a juicy Le Rev Burger—my pick for one of the most underrated in town—topped with caramelized onions, melty American cheese, and spicy Le Rev sauce, served on a Martin’s potato bun.

Finally, what could be warmer than a lilting Irish brogue to gently nudge you toward cooler days? How about a Smoked Bourbon Mule topped with a toasty marshmallow, flamed on the spot, made by the owner of said brogue?

You can’t help but be stoked for fall at cozy Malt, and on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday when the fabulous Anita Mansfield is behind the stick, you’re golden. Handling her perpetually full bar with ease and charming the lot of us while doing it, the Irish-born musician, sailor, and all-around great lass also pours a fabulous cocktail. Featured for fall is her Campfire Mule—her secret blend of smoky bourbon, bitters, citrus, and ginger beer—garnished with a marshmallow that she flames on the spot, adding a toasty sweet note and some additional smoke to the mix.

This is a great fall cocktail to pair with some of Malt’s appetizer or tapas plates. Try it with a bacon, goat cheese, and caramelized onion crostini, or a plate of crispy Patatas Bravas served with a spicy and smoky tomato-based sauce. Or you could go simpler and nibble on the artisan cheese trio, selected daily and served with Aquidneck honeycomb, spiced candied nuts, and crostini, with an option to add cured meats.

And circling back to the ubiquitous, if only a pumpkin will do and tequila’s not your thing, Mansfield will happily whip you up Malt’s version of a Pumpkin Martini, made with vanilla vodka, Bailey’s, and pumpkin pie spice liqueur. Cinnamon rim. Aye.

