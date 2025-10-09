Golf Balls, a Drone, and a Gun: Narragansett Man Charged in Bizarre Beach Dispute With Fishermen

A shoreline dispute in one of Narragansett’s most exclusive neighborhoods turned dangerous last month when a man allegedly threatened a group of fishermen with a loaded firearm, police said.

According to Narragansett police, 42-year-old Bryan Machala was arrested on Sept. 20 after officers were called to the coastline behind his Cliff Drive home. Machala faces charges of felony assault and battery, possession of a large-capacity feeding device, and disorderly conduct.

Police said four men told officers they had accessed the rocky shoreline near the Whale Rock area to fish legally below the high-tide line. Shortly after they began casting lines, a drone began flying close to their heads. The men said Machala then started hitting golf balls from his balcony toward them while shouting that they were trespassing.

When Machala walked down to the beach and took two sweatshirts the fishermen had left on the sand, one of the men followed him to retrieve them. The argument escalated when Machala allegedly lifted his shirt, drew a pistol from his waistband, and appeared to chamber a round, according to a police report.

Video recorded by one of the fishermen reportedly shows Machala pulling the firearm and pointing it toward the ground. The fishermen told officers they feared for their lives. Police later confirmed through mapping that the men were not on Machala’s property.

Machala told officers he carries his pistol at home and claimed the gun may have been visible accidentally. Police recovered the firearm and a loaded magazine locked inside a safe in his residence.

Machala was released on $2,500 personal recognizance and ordered not to contact the fishermen. His next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 12.

