Yacht fire breaks out at Portsmouth boat yard

A massive yacht fire broke out at Hinckley Yachts in Portsmouth Friday morning damaging several yachts and completely destroying at least one 100′ yacht.

Firefighters from Portsmouth, Middletown, Newport, Tiverton and Bristol worked to put the fire out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Newport Buzz (@newportbuzz)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Newport Buzz (@newportbuzz)

A massive cloud of smoke could be seen for miles.

Sky 5 over boats that have caught fire at a Rhode Island shipyard https://t.co/j5E5Njw5hZ — WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) December 10, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hope San (@sailonhopesan)

Several eyewitnesses report that the main yacht that was damaged is the M/Y DRINKABILITY, a 31m luxury motor super yacht built in 2015 by Ocean Alexander.

Drinkability was been designed to accommodate up to 8 guests in 4 suites. She was also capable of carrying up to 5 crew onboard.

The yacht is owned by billionaire Jorge Paulo Lemann who started in investment banking and later became a controlling shareholder of Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world’s largest brewer.

Forbes estimates Jorge Paulo Lemann’s net worth to by $16 billion.

Developing. This will be updated.

