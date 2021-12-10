Maestro Bramwell Tovey Extends Contract and Expands Role With Rhode Island Philharmonic

The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra & Music School announced Friday that Maestro Bramwell Tovey has committed to a new, five-year contract with the expanded title of Principal Conductor and Artistic Director. The new agreement is effective immediately and runs through August, 2026. The extraordinary Grammy and Juno Award-winning composer, conductor, and pianist has been the Artistic Advisor and Conductor of the Orchestra since September of 2018, and has quickly become a treasured member of the Rhode Island community. As of this winter, he also now calls Rhode Island home.

Maestro Tovey exclaims, “I am delighted to renew my leadership of the Rhode Island Philharmonic, and to assume the new position of Principal Conductor and Artistic Director. Under David Beauchesne’s brilliant leadership, the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra and its Music School, headed superbly by Annette Mozzoni, have pioneered a textbook model for professional orchestras in the 21st century.

I’ve enjoyed every moment of working with the great musicians of the Philharmonic Orchestra and every moment I’ve spent in the wonderful atmosphere of the Music School. Here’s to the years ahead as we seek to forge forward in this post-pandemic era.”

