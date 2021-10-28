Zuckerberg announces that Facebook has officially changed its name!

Facebook has changed its name to Meta as part of a major rebrand, Mark Zuckerberg announced Thursday.

The rebrand, according the Zuckerberg, is in an effort “to encompass everything we do.”

“Our mission remains the same,” Zuckerberg said. “It’s still about bringing people together.”

“We are a company that builds technology to connect,” Zuckerberg said. “Together, we can finally put people at the center of our technology. And together, we can unlock a massively bigger creator economy.”

“Today we’re seen as a social media company,” he added, “but in our DNA, we are a company that builds technology to connect people. And the metaverse is the next frontier just like social networking was when we got started.”

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!