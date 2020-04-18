Governor Gina Raimondo today announced that Rhode Island has 317 new cases of COVID-19. This brings Rhode Island’s count to 4491. RIDOH also announced 19 additional COVID-19 associated fatalities bringing the total fatalities to 137

The age breakdown for these 19 new fatalities is as follows: 1 person was in their 30s, 2 in their 50s, 3 in their 60s, 4 in their 70s, 7 in their 80s, and 2 in their 90s. 10 lived in congregate care settings.

There are currently 255 in the hospital, 67 in the ICU, 43 on vents and 217 people have been discharged from the hospital.

“Looking at the data,’ Raimondo said.” We are ascending towards the peak. Our cases and deaths are continuing to rise. It’s not reason to panic, but it is reason to continue to follow advice. That includes filling out your contact tracing notebook every day.”

Starting today, all employees of customer-facing businesses, office-based businesses, manufacturers, nonprofits and construction workers..must wear cloth face coverings at work.

Additionally, all customer-facing businesses must take steps to remind customers to wear face coverings. That means they should be putting up signs reminding customers to wear a face covering inside. Spot checks start today.

The only face covering exceptions for anyone whose health would be in jeopardy because of wearing a face covering or any children under 2. Need everyone to stop trying to come up with ways to get around the rules. The only way we’re going to get through this is by making sacrifices.

Turning our economy back on will have to happen in phases — and with thoughtful consideration about what conditions have to be in place. “Starting next week, I’ll be talking in a lot more detail about this,” Raimondo said. “And what Rhode Islanders can expect moving forward.”