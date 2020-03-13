The Audrain Automobile Museum has taken the concern about the spread of COVID-19 and the effect on our visitor guests, staff and volunteers very seriously. The Audrain Automobile Museum has taken the concern about the spread of COVID-19 and the effect on our visitor guests, staff and volunteers very seriously.

Of course, due to the nature of the very special vehicles we display we are largely a contact-free experience. However, we have nevertheless taken thoughtful steps to maintain the health and safety of our visitor guests, staff and volunteers.

To that end, in compliance with CDC -recommended actions, we have installed hand purifying stations and are following a rigorous cleaning and sanitizing program throughout the facility to ensure we do all we can to limit the spread of the virus.

