Help celebrate the cars of the 80s, 90s & 2000s at Audrain Youngtimers Park & Picnic – Sunday, September 25th at Fort Adams



Help celebrate the cars of the 80s, 90s & 2000s by joining us at Audrain Youngtimers on Saturday, September 15th at Fort Adams from 4-8pm! Come dressed up, rock out to live music, eat delicious food, enjoy tasty cocktails and see which “youngtimer” car will take home the prize! Remember, even if your car is not in the judged portion of the event, you can still win a fashion award!

PLEASE NOTE: This Park & Picnic is different from their usual events. Fort Adams has an event in the morning so early entry will not be allowed. There will be a sectioned off area for Park & Picnic cars.

