Join the Audrain Automobile Museum for the Audrain Newport Motor Week Seminar Series with Donald Osborne, Jay Ward and Benjamin Marjanac as they present Pixar CARS – Bringing Characters to Life as Cars.

It’s astonishing that when we sit and watch the Pixar ‘Cars’ movies unfold, we never think of the complex characters living their lives on the screen as ‘talking cars’. They’re Lightning, Sally, Mater, Doc Hudson and Luigi- who happen to look a bit like some vehicles we may have seen or imagined.

How is that possible? How do characters become cars and cars live as characters? It’s not a simple story but certainly a fascinating one. Jay Ward, Creative Director of Franchise at Pixar Animation Studios will share the story of how these unforgettable characters were created and the work required to capture both the full expression of an actor and the spirit of a car in a single entity.

Donald will have a conversation with Jay and Benjamin of the Porsche Museum in Suttgart, Germany where the ‘real life’ Sally Carrera lives and we’ll see how an iconic sportscar became an fully formed character in Cars.

Watch this virtual seminar LIVE, via the link below, on Wednesday, October 14 at 1pm EST!

Don’t forget! During the live seminar, you are able to type in questions for the panelists to answer!