The Block Island Town Council will continue their emergency session tonight at 5pm to discuss the recent motor vehicle fatalities on the island.

On August 15th, Corey Sanville, 22, from Cranston, died after his moped crashed head-on with an SUV.

So far in 2020 there have been 45 moped crashes reported from June 1st through Aug. 16th.

Last sunday, Jackson Panus, 16, of Southport, CT died from injuries sustained in the West Side Road crash. The female operator of the vehicle was charged with driving under the influence – death resulting.

From the meeting notice:

Specifically, this meeting is required to address the following: the recent series of moped and other accidents culminating in a moped accident fatality yesterday as well as a serious personal injury yesterday; the Town’s reduced ability to deal with such accidents and injuries because the number of the Town’s rescue personnel have been reduced to approximately a third as a result of personnel electing not to respond because of the COVID-19 crisis; the overwhelming of the Town’s medical resources; and the overwhelming of the Town’s police force and resources

