Rhode Island’s Gilded Moment: Saks Fifth Avenue Unveils Coastal Glamour in National Window Displays

Rhode Island is stepping into the spotlight — quite literally — with a new partnership that brings its historic charm and coastal elegance to the glossy windows of Saks Fifth Avenue.

On Tuesday, Rhode Island Commerce unveiled a collaboration with the luxury fashion powerhouse to showcase the timeless beauty of Newport and Providence across Saks Fifth Avenue’s flagship in New York and stores in Atlanta, Washington D.C., Chicago, and Los Angeles. Part tourism campaign, part artistic homage, the initiative elevates Rhode Island as both muse and destination.

The famed Fifth Avenue windows in New York now feature vignettes of Newport’s opulent Gilded Age mansions and Providence’s cobblestone charm, conjuring a cinematic escape to the Ocean State for passersby. Imagine ornate balustrades, lush cliffside gardens, and gaslit alleyways recreated with Saks-level artistry.

Inside the stores, from July 1 through July 30, curated Rhode Island-inspired displays will channel the state’s artistic flair and nautical lifestyle. The installations aim to immerse shoppers in the elegant ease of summer on Narragansett Bay — where sailing meets sculpture, and seersucker mingles with high design.

“This collaboration not only highlights our stunning landscapes and rich culture, but it also helps drive tourism,” said Rhode Island Commerce Secretary Liz Tanner, who noted the economic impact of this national exposure.

Running through July 2 in windows and through the end of the month in-store, the Saks partnership serves as a modern love letter to Rhode Island’s enduring allure. Sophistication with a sea breeze — now on display.

Explore the look: saks.com/rhodeisland.

